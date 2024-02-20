Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.32. 23,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

