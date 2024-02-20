Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 328,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,821. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 900.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

