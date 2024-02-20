Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.57. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.