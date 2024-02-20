Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 586,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,739. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 314,257 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 296,003 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.