Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0704 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 586,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,739. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 314,257 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 400,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 296,003 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.