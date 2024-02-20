Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,815. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

