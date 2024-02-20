Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0488 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. 16,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,567. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

