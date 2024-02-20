Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,588. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

