Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

