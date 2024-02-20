Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,658. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

