Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

