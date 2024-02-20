Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,406. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,310 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.