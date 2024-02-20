Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,406. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

