Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.82. 21,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,406. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.