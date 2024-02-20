Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 183,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,848. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

