Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.96 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 406,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

