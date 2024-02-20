Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0544 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $20.96 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 406,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

