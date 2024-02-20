Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $82.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ITCI opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

