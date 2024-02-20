International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

THM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

