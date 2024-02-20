International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
THM stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a P/E ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 1.13. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42.
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. acquired 2,268,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
