InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Plans Dividend of $1.04

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 8,328 ($104.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,313.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,492.79. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,086 ($64.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,342 ($105.04). The company has a market capitalization of £13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,814.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,106.67 ($76.89).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

