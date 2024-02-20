Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $161,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

