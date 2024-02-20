Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $423.57 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.06 and a 200-day moving average of $403.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.