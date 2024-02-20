Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $90.18.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $5,882,700. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

