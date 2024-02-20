Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.5 %

MKC traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $67.83. 596,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,824. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

View Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.