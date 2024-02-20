Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Chairman Sells 77,661 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

