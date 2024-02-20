Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Informatica from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Informatica in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of INFA traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Informatica has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,647,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,560.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Informatica by 29.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Informatica by 133.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 914,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-cloud, hybrid systems at enterprise scale in the United States. The company's platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality products to profile, cleanse, standardize, and enrich data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

