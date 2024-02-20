ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 1,706,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,263,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $10,549,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after buying an additional 4,780,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after buying an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

