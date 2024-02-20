Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 14.3%

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 429,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 233,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Imagine Lithium Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Imagine Lithium Company Profile

Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.

