IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$41.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2024

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on IGM Financial

IGM Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.28. 108,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.