IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$41.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.17.

Shares of IGM stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$35.28. 108,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

