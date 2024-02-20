Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 780000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.83.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
