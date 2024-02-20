IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. 474,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,063. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $92,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.73.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Stories

