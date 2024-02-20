ICON (ICX) Market Cap Achieves $238.11 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. ICON has a total market cap of $238.11 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,308,227 coins and its circulating supply is 980,308,525 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,274,762.3587986. The last known price of ICON is 0.25146566 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $9,672,692.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.