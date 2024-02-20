Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Trading Up 5.1%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $22.30. Approximately 544,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 590,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

