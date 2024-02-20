HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stake Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,965 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of HubSpot worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,388,860. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $17.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $596.21. 151,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

