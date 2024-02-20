Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,517. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $364.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

