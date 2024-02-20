Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 79,827 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,827 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $103,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.60. The stock had a trading volume of 822,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.34. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,981 shares of company stock valued at $44,610,188 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

