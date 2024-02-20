Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 885,979 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,979 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $91,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 436,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,677. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.