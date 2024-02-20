Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $115.61 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301,645 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.38% of Global Payments worth $115,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.06. The company had a trading volume of 595,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,349. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

