Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $106.85 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $106,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

