Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,234,184 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 45,699.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,241,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234,184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.96% of Jackson Financial worth $124,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,748,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after acquiring an additional 695,434 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 79,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

