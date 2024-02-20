Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,455 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.51% of Principal Financial Group worth $87,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 89,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,395. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

