Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

