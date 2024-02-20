Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
