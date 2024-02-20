Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 28th

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Hilton Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $197.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.37. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $198.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

