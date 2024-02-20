Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGLB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 132,412 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 44,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

