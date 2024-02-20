Hercules Site Services Plc (HERC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.12 on March 22nd

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

HERC opened at GBX 34.67 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.81. The company has a market capitalization of £21.98 million, a PE ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.38. Hercules Site Services has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

