Hedera Hits 24 Hour Volume of $523.18 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $523.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00019818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,527.133183 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10746107 USD and is up 13.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $616,380,369.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.