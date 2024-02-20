HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 239.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

