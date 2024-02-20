Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 43,955 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $78,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.51. 1,322,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.96. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

