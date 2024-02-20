Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 252.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $32,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,001. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $161.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

