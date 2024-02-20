Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 353,100 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1,261.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $34,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,430,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after acquiring an additional 941,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,991,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,526 shares of company stock worth $8,949,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. 309,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

