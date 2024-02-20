Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 3,055,911 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,061,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055,911 shares during the period. Kenvue accounts for about 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $141,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,104,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,544,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,850,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,109,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

