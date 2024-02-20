Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 253,400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 527.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $161,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.3 %

LLY traded down $26.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $756.01. 3,080,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.69 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $640.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

