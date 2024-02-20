Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Baidu worth $50,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,212. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

