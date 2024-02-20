Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $487.06 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 119.45% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $487,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA XRT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

